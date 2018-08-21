Apple Plan To Revive Mac Mini Desktop Computer

Back in 2014, Apple released their most latest Mac Mini. Essentially a small portable Apple computer. Essentially it was a good idea. Particularly for those who enjoy their products. Since then though, Apple decided to take things in a different direction. Most notably with the Mac Book which has proven to be very popular. As such the Mac Mini, while still for sale, has been quietly pushed to the side.

In a report via MSN though, it seems that Apple is going to revive their forgotten desktop companion with a new release planned in the near future!

Due Out This Year

In the report, it is suggested that Apple will also be looking to release a new version of the MacBook Air before the end of the year. While retaining the small design, it is believed that the new Mac Mini will be at least as powerful as the MacBook Pro and possibly even more so. As such, following the great Apple tradition, it’s probably also going to cost a small fortune.

Strong Sales

Despite their obvious iPhone market, computer sales are remarkably good for the company. The MacBook has proven again to be highly popular with consumers and as such any innovation with this or the Mac Mini are likely to be very popular with the market. How they will be, of course, remains to be seen.

That does, however, raise again the argument of if Apple really is an innovative company anymore? I mean, what was the last new product they released that wasn’t simply a re-hash of an older one?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!