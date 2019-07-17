Apple Quietly Releases Mac Webcam Security Update

Many owners of Apple products like to think that in terms of security, their systems and products are pretty much invulnerable to problems. Regular issues, however, have clearly shown that not to be the case. Admittedly, the problem isn’t anywhere near as prevalent in the Android or Windows operating systems, but then again, they’re used far more widely.

In a report via CNET, however, Apple has (very quietly) released an update for their Mac systems which has been created to fix an exploit that could potentially allow websites to access your webcam.

Apple Release Mac Webcam Security Update

The issue is believed to predominantly lie in the Zoom partner apps RingCentral and Zhumu, although another 9 apps are also believed to contain the issue. Specifically, the software flaw could potentially allow websites to access your webcam without your knowledge or permission. Quite frankly, who would want to risk that?

Apple has made no formal announcement in regards to the update, however, it is being rolled out to systems in the coming weeks.

Who Has Been Affected?

At present, no one (untoward) is believed to have discovered the exploit. As such, there is no immediate need to worry and, after the update, the ‘hole’ will be plugged entirely. Apple, however, clearly wants to fix this before anyone does discover how to do it!

Therefore, while a ‘secret’ update might sound suspicious, there is a logic behind it. On the whole, however, it seems that you shouldn’t worry too much. This will probably be fixed without you even noticing!

What do you think? Do you own an Apple Mac? Do you worry about security? – Let us know in the comments!