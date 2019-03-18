Apple Refreshes iPad Mini and Launches 10.5″ iPad Air

A Quiet Launch for Apple

Tech giant Apple has rolled out two new additions to their iPad lineup. Unusually, they have also done so without much hype or pre-announcements before hand. Taking cues from Beyonce with her last album release.

The new iPads bring about significant improvements over previous units. The first is a 10.5″ iPad Air which boasts a 70% performance boost in comparison to its predecessor. This is due to its A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, complementing the 20% larger screen. Furthermore, this display is now also compatible with first-gen Apple Pencils.

The second product release is a 7.9″ iPad Mini refresh. Internally, it shares the same specs as the iPad Air and also supports Apple Pencil. Additionally, it also has a 25% brighter screen than previous iPad Minis. This also makes it the smallest iPad to do so. CEO Tim Cook seems to be proud of this change and has even tweeted a photo in promotion on his own account.

Both tablets have a laminated display, which brings the surface glass and screen closer for improved visibility. Improving upon the design of entry-level iPads. Both do not come with FaceID. However, they both have Home buttons.

How Much are these New iPad Products?

The iPad Mini starts at £399, although there is a WiFi+Cellular model for £519. The larger 10.5” iPad Air costs £479, with the WiFi+Cellular model available for £599. Both are available in either Silver, Space Gray, and Gold Colour options with either 64GB or 256GB storage.

For more information, read the official press release from Apple Newsroom.

