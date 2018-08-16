Apple May Release A Car Between 2023-2025

It’s been no secret that Apple has been looking into car design for quite some time. Over the years we’ve seen many people come and go in their secretive car department. It seems though that Apple might be committing to a date (of sorts) for the release of their first commercially available car.

In a report via PCMag, one of the world’s top Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the company could be set to release a car at some point between 2023-2025.

New Big Thing!

Ming-Chi Kuo has gone on to say that he is absolutely convinced that cars are going to be the “next star product” for the company. Quite a bold statement, but is he right? Well, I must admit, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple does release a car at some point in the future. In addition, I would also expect it to be one of the heaviest tech-inspired things we’ve ever seen on four wheels.

There is, however, something I find surprising about it all though and it’s the suggested release date.

Why So Far Away?

We’ve known as an absolute fact that Apple has been looking to create a car for at least the last 3-5 years. The fact that even at the best estimated, this new car is still 5 years away surprises me. Personally, I would have expected something a lot sooner than that. Maybe that’s a bit nieve on my part. Surely though, a company the size they are could manage to push this out a lot quicker than this?

What do you think? Do you like the idea of an Apple car? – Let us know in the comments!