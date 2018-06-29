Aqua Computer Announces QUADRO LED and Fan Controller

Single Controller for Fans and Lighting

Liquid cooling experts Aqua Computer have a new product called the QUADRO. It is intended as a single solution for controlling both RGB LEDs as well as fans. The compact device only measures 54 x 49 x 17 mm, but it offers PWM control for up to four fans, with the option of switching them off completely.

It also has an RGBpx LED output for LED strips or fans with individually controlled LEDs. In fact, it can control up to 64 addressable LEDs independently. Users can also assign it to groups (up to four groups). Each configurable with any of the 23 available presets. Users can also customize it to their own preference.

The device also has four temperature sensor inputs (with a 70cm long cable), and one internal USB cable (100cm long), and mounting material for internal installation. The device even has a connector for a flow sensor. All functions, easily controllable via the Aquasuit software.

For those who have a Corsair or NZXT LED fan, the QUADRO is also compatible through the optional RGBpx Splitty4 accessory (available separately).

How Much is the Aqua Computer QUADRO Controller?

The Aqua Computer QUADRO is now available directly from their website or their retail partners for 39.90 EUR.