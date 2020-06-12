Aqua Computer Launches Cuplex Kryos NEXT sTRX4 FC Water Blocks

Aqua Computer, the German specialist for water-cooled systems, introduces a new CPU water block for the AMD socket sTRX4: the cuplex kryos NEXT sTRX4 FC. – The new cooler is manufactured directly at Aqua Computer in Germany. A solid nickel-plated copper base offers an extremely large microstructure with a surface area of 51×45 mm – the largest ever manufactured for a CPU cooler at Aqua Computer. This microstructure is CNC machined in an extensive CNC production process to a structure size of less than 200 µm.

Aqua Computer Cuplex Kryos NEXT sTRX4 FC Water Blocks

The cooler is offered by Aqua Computer in three versions, whereby the cooling performance is identical and only the housing of the cooler is different. The most economical variant is based on housing made of black acetal. Additionally, Aqua Computer offers a model with integrated digital LED lighting. For this cooler, the housing is made of Plexiglas and is framed by a black anodized aluminum frame.

The third version integrates a VISION OLED display and RGBpx lighting. Both are controlled via USB with the well-known aquasuite software. The cooler also has an integrated temperature sensor. Unfortunately, this model is not yet available at the launch and will become available in July.

Price & Availability

With all designs available now, the chances are that you might be looking at these as a solid option for your next custom-loop cooling system. As such if you want to learn more about then, you can visit the official Aqua Computer website via the link here!

Acetal version – $79.99

Plexiglas and the aluminum frame variants – $109.99

VISION and RGBpx (due for later release) – $139.99

What do you think? Do you like this water block designs? – Let us know in the comments!