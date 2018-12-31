Aquaman Has Now Earned More than Justice League Worldwide

The King of Atlantis (and the Box Office)

James Wan’s Aquaman is the runaway blockbuster hit of the holiday season. In fact, after just 10 days since its debut, it has now out-earned other DC/Warner Bros movies. This is well beyond and everyone’s expectations. Furthermore, current projections will put it well beyond $900M total.

For now, Box Office Mojo puts Aquaman’s worldwide earnings at $751.8 million. Of which $189.4 million is domestic US earnings accounting for only 25% of the total. It is in its overseas earnings that truly make it shine, earning $562.4 million or 74.8%.

The movie also premiered early in China starting December 7th where it has earned $93,355,527 million on its opening weekend. It remains strong up until before the holiday season with up to $232,954,203 million earnings in that market.

Meanwhile, the movie’s US domestic opening weekend alone grossed $67.4 million and is still #1 after two weeks. Handily beating Paramount’s Bumblebee and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

How Well Does it Compare to Other DC Movies?

DC and Warner Bros has not exactly been as successful when it comes to both critics and box office reception with their films. The most profitable of which so far has been Wonder Woman from 2017, earning $412,563,408 domestically in total. In terms of worldwide success, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice still holds the top crown of $873.6 million. Although Wonder Woman came close with a total of $821.8 million.

If the $900 million projections are correct, Aquaman will soon shoot past both films and will be DC’s most profitable movie worldwide.

This far eclipses the worldwide earnings of Justice League (which is Aquaman’s first full movie appearance). That movie only earned $657.9 worldwide despite having a $300M production budget. Aquaman in comparison, had the second-lowest DCEU budget behind Wonder Woman ($160M vs $150M).