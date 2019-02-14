Arctic Freezer 34 eSports Duo CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Arctic Freezer 34 eSports Duo

As a brand. Arctic is certainly well known in the PC building community. If not for their components, then at least for their thermal paste. Having recently been voted one of the top 100 innovative design companies, we have reviewed many of their coolers in the past and have never failed to be impressed with their designs and performance.

With the release of their brand new Freezer series, however, we had the opportunity to check out their latest Freezer 34 eSports Duo. A twin-fan CPU air cooler promising a very high level of performance for what is, essentially, a low-cost budget solution. I daresay that Arctic will not mind me saying this either as they themselves push this product heavily as a strong and viable upgrade to standard stock coolers.

With a low price though, often you can find that a cooler might not give you the required punch your system requires. So, just how good is the Freezer 34 eSports Duo? – Let’s find out.

Features

High static pressure for increased cooling performance

0DB fan mode below 5 % PWM

Extended RPM range

Lower power consumption

Fewer vibrations

Extended life span

High-quality bearing

PWM PST for synchronous fan control

10-year warranty

What Does Arctic Have To Say?

“With two powerful, pressure-optimised BioniX P-fans and its updated, thermal-coated heatsink, the Freezer 34 eSports DUO offers a lot of performance for a fair price. In internal tests levelled to 28 dB(A), the Freezer 34 eSports DUO was able to surpass many competitors, even much bigger and more expensive double tower cooling solutions. More information about our performance test and the max. CPU temperatures for AMD & Intel can be found in our Cooler FAQ” – Arctic

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The exterior packaging for the cooler is nice, bright and bold. You are given a strong image of the cooler as well as a QR code allowing you to access more in-depth details via your smartphone. Additionally, it’s nice to see Arctic push their amazing 10-year warranty so hard. They clearly believe that this cooler is (by usual standards) pretty bulletproof.

The rear of the packaging is again crammed with useful information and diagrams. For such a small box, Arctic really does have a great understanding of the presentation for this cooler. A factor many other manufacturers could learn from!

Finally, the side packaging gives you the technical specification of the design. This includes a detailed diagram of how the twin-fan set-up showing how it works to optimise the air flow. Taking the packaging as a whole, Arctic has really nailed it with the information. It’s nice, clear, easy on the eye and most importantly you’re not flooded with nonsense!