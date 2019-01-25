Arctic Launches the Freezer 34 Series of CPU Coolers

Replaces the Arctic Freezer 33 Series

Arctic is announcing their next generation mainstream CPU coolers which displaces the Freezer 33 series. Understandably named Freezer 34, the series includes five different models to choose from. These includes the standard Freezer 34 model, the Freezer 34 CO, the Freezer 34 eSports, and the Freezer 34 eSports DUO.

Both eSports models have a black body with colourful fan options. The DUO variant comes with two fans instead of one. Meanwhile, the regular version has a non-painted aluminium radiator and the CO version uses a “continuous operation” fan, which is much more durable and lasts longer than standard fans.

What is New with the Freezer 34 Series?

All these coolers use a newly developed high-static pressure P-fans. These fans provide an extended shelf-life, a wider RPM range, lower consumption, higher quality bearings and lower noise.

Furthermore, Arctic includes a passive 0dB mode whenever the PWM signal falls below 5%. So it operates as quietly as functionally possible without compromising the cooling capability.

The mounting system also gets an upgrade, offering compatibility with Intel mainstream and AMD AM4 sockets. It is now simpler and easier to install, so users do not waste time trying to figure out assembly.

How Much are these Freezer 34 Coolers?

The Freezer 34 and the Freezer 34 eSports DUO are available on Amazon now and at the ARCTIC Webshop. Meanwhile, the Freezer 34 CO and the Freezer 34 eSports are expected to arrive sometime later in Q1 2019.

In terms of pricing, the regular Freezer 34 starts at just $32.99, while the Freezer 34 CO starts at $34.99. On the other hand, the Freezer 34 eSports has an MSRP of $37.99 and the Freezer 34 eSports DUO starts at $39.99 USD.