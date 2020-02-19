Arctic Updates its Air Cooler Range With the New Freezer 7 X

The Arctic Freezer 7 Pro was one of the most popular (and reasonably inexpensive) air coolers on the market. All good things, however, must eventually come to an end, but the good news is that Arctic already has the replacement lined-up.

Arctic Freezer 7 X

In announcing the new Freezer 7 X, Arctic is openly admitting that this is the replacement for the Freezer 7 Pro. Don’t think that this is just a rebrand though. Arctic is keen to point out that a number of significant changes and improvements have been made in this latest design.

Pressure-optimized Fan: With a PWM controlled, pressure-optimized 92 mm fan, the Freezer 7 X offers high cooling power at a low price.

Direct-Touch Heatpipes: Two direct-touch heat pipes with pre-applied MX-2 thermal paste enable ideal heat dissipation.

Multi-Socket Compatibility: Good across the board: comprehensive compatibility and easy installation thanks to varied mounting options for both Intel and AMD.

Full Heatsink Cover: The Freezer 7 X’s black heat sink cover makes it visually impressive.

“Out with the old, in with the new. With the new Freezer 7 X, we’re able to present a successor that not only builds upon the success of its renowned predecessor – it outshines it. The Freezer 7 X reaps the benefits of an improved heatsink design along with a reworked heat pipe layout. In conjunction with the fan, which is optimized for high static pressure, the ARCTIC Freezer 7 X sets new standards in cooling. Compared to its predecessor, a performance increase of almost 10 % could be tested. And at a price that has been driven down by optimized and more efficient manufacturing processes.”

Features

Compatible with Intel & AMD socket

Pre-applied MX-2 thermal paste

Extended life span thanks to the low coil temperature

Lower power consumption and fewer vibrations with new motor technology

Offset heat pipes ensure optimal heat dissipation

Specifications

Although the official product website for the Freezer 7 X has gone live, it is only (at the time of writing) a placeholder. As such, no specific details have yet been added. By the time you read this, however, if you check the link here, all going well you should find more in-depth details!

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

Available to purchase literally within the next few days, the Arctic Freezer 7 X comes with an MSRP of around $19.99. A price that, clearly, will be a very tempting proposition for those looking for a CPU cooler on the budget.

Based on the performance of their other coolers, however, don’t be fooled into thinking that this is cheap and, by proxy, not very good. Trust us when we say, Arctic makes an excellent cooling solution! If you want proof, check out the review we did of the Arctic Freezer 34 via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this new cooler design? In addition, have you ever owned an Arctic cooler? – Let us know in the comments!