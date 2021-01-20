Arctic’s New MX-5 Thermal Compound is Listed for Preorder

It has, at least at the time of writing, been around 10-years now since Arctic last officially updated its thermal compound, and, in fairness, there’s been a pretty reason for that. Put simply, their MX-4 is bloody good! – It seems, however, that despite the lack of any official announcement, press releases, or update to their website, a brand new thermal paste is on the way from Arctic.

Arctic MX-5 Thermal Compound

Available to pre-order in both 4g, 8g, and 50g tubes, it is honestly more than a little surprising to see that the first indication of this new MX-5 thermal compound has appeared via Amazon rather than from some direct news from the company. As for why this has happened, we can only presume that some misinformation about the launch date has been communicated between the two.

Given that the MX-4 is so widely respected, however, it is clearly going to be very interesting to see how this new MX-5 compares. Yes, thermal compound across various brands generally tends to only results in a few degrees of temperature difference here or there. For many PC enthusiasts, however, such seemingly minor figures are very important!

When Will It Be Released?

As above, there is absolutely nothing official (yet) confirmed from Arctic. The Amazon web listing, however, does cite a release date of March 15th. – With a price of £13.59 (for the 4g tube), this certainly seems very reasonable and, as such, if you want to check it out for yourself, you can visit the Amazon product pages via the links below!

What do you think? What thermal compound brand do you tend to prefer? – Let us know in the comments!