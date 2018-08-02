‘Arma 3’ Receives 81st Platform Update as it Turns 5-Years Old

Still Going Strong

Arma 3 is still going strong even though it is nearing its 5-year anniversary. This is of course, due to its unique “realistic” military shooter gameplay and dedicated fans. However, the fact that Bohemia Interactive constantly releases updates for it is largely the reason. In fact, the game is receiving its 81st platform update (Arma Encore).

What is New in Arma Encore Update?

The latest update brings FREE bonus content such as the “USS Liberty” destroyer ship, SAM systems, radar sites, anti-radiation missiles, small diameter bombs, plus various other additions and improvements.

The core assets for this update are by third-party dev BRAVO ZERO ONE, and here are the highlights:

“USS Liberty” Destroyer Ship – The NATO carrier strike group has a new addition; a destroyer-class ship with detailed interiors and new naval fire-support options. It’s also capable of launching/recovering small naval vessels and helicopters. The USS Liberty is a static object that can be placed around the map via the in-game Scenario Editor.

– The NATO carrier strike group has a new addition; a destroyer-class ship with detailed interiors and new naval fire-support options. It’s also capable of launching/recovering small naval vessels and helicopters. The USS Liberty is a static object that can be placed around the map via the in-game Scenario Editor. “MIM-145 Defender” SAM System & “AN/MPQ-105” Radar System – A stationary missile system used by NATO forces that presents a beyond-visual-range threat to even the most modern of aircraft. It can make use of the Data Link connection via the AN/MPQ-106 radar system.

– A stationary missile system used by NATO forces that presents a beyond-visual-range threat to even the most modern of aircraft. It can make use of the Data Link connection via the AN/MPQ-106 radar system. “S-750 Rhea” SAM System & “R-750 Cronus” Radar System – The CSAT faction’s variant of a stationary long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system capable of engaging aerial targets from beyond-visual-range. It works in tandem with the R-750 Cronus radar system connected via the Data Link.

– The CSAT faction’s variant of a stationary long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system capable of engaging aerial targets from beyond-visual-range. It works in tandem with the R-750 Cronus radar system connected via the Data Link. Anti-Radiation Missiles & Small Diameter Guided Bomb – Both NATO and CSAT receive new anti-radiation missiles, which are designed to auto-lock on ground targets that have their active radar sensor switched on. NATO fighter jets can also have new, relatively small, air-to-surface precision-guided bombs.

Besides the new sandbox content, this update also implements various adjustments to all of the official Arma 3 scenarios and campaigns released so far.

The entire update is 3.0GB+ in size. For more information and to read the full changelog, visit the official dev page.