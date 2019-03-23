Arnold Schwarzenegger Chases Pony While Riding A Bike

Arnold Schwarzenegger

When Arnold Schwarzenegger posts something on his social media account, you often hope that it might be something exciting. Perhaps news about a new upcoming movie or maybe some exclusive screenshots from his most recent project.

In this instance, however, it’s certainly something more than a little unusual. Posting on his official Instagram account, may we present to you Arnold Schwarzenegger chasing a miniature pony while riding a bicycle. Well, I never thought I’d have to type that sentence out!

Should’ve Been A Cowboy!

The video shows him giving his pony some exercise with the simple tagline “Whiskey has a morning fitness routine too”. Looping to ‘Should’ve been a cowboy’ (by Toby Keith if you’re interested) it certainly represents something a bit… weird. I love weird!

TikTok

The video originated on TikTok. Although the social media app is relatively new, apparently Arnold is a huge fan of it. As such, if you want to see more madness such as this, you might want to check it out! – His username, incidentally, is arnoldschnitzel .

It is, however, if nothing else, proof that when the world seems a very boring and bland place, social media always seems to provide an answer to the contrary. Albeit, this example is more than a little weird!

What do you think? Did you enjoy the video? Have you quite literally seen it all now? – Let us know in the comments!