Asetek Rad Card – Industry’s First Slot-In PCIe Radiator Card

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced the launch of its Rad Card GPU Cooler. A new design looking to bring liquid-cooled GPUs to space-constrained PC cases. Asetek’s Rad Card GPU Cooler, the industry’s first slot-in PCIe radiator card, is first available in Dell-Alienware’s newly introduced Alienware Aurora R11 PC.

Space concerns are a real issue for PC manufacturers, leaving GPU air cooling as the only option, until now. Asetek took this challenge head-on, innovating a new approach to radiator technology that reimagines the shape and location of the radiator. The Asetek Rad Card GPU Cooler fits into your motherboard’s PCIe slot, just like any other add-in card. By utilizing PCIe slots, Asetek has defined a way to overcome PC manufacturers’ dilemma of finding additional space inside the case for a liquid cooled GPU heat exchanger (HEx).

Asetek Rad Card

The unique design of Asetek’s Rad Card GPU Cooler provides numerous benefits:

Space: Rad Card enables a liquid cooled GPU in a chassis where space is constrained, while leaving room for a liquid cooled CPU in the same case.

Rad Card enables a liquid cooled GPU in a chassis where space is constrained, while leaving room for a liquid cooled CPU in the same case. Performance: In space constrained PC cases, Rad Card provides superior cooling over an air-cooled GPU, ensuring GPU stability and limiting thermal throttling.

In space constrained PC cases, Rad Card provides superior cooling over an air-cooled GPU, ensuring GPU stability and limiting thermal throttling. Aesthetics: Rad Card eliminates the hassle and clutter of tube routing for a clean and sparse system environment.

“When Alienware approached us to develop a solution to enable GPU cooling in space-constrained cases, we were up for the challenge. The result is a completely redesigned approach to GPU cooling.”

Features

With Alienware’s liquid cooled 2080 SUPER GPU you can reduce noise by up to 69% and GPU temperatures by up to 20%

Enables liquid cooled GPU and CPU in a small area

Improved cooling over air; solid stability, up to +6% improvement

No tube routing for a sparse system environment.

Where Can I Learn More?

This looks like a really smart cooling option as it utilizes the (probably) redundant PCI-e slot below your main graphics card to provide a full (and generally much larger) cooling solution. Ideal for those who want high-levels of cooling performance but perhaps do not have the room for a complex AIO/custom-loop system.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about the Asetek Rad Card, you can visit their official website via the link here! – Alternatively, if you want to learn more about the Alienware system this has been featured within, you can check that out here!