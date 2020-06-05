This game has been the works for quite some time now. I actually remember being somewhat excited when it was first announced, but I really did forget all about it since. Three years ago we covered this game when it hit its goal on Kickstarter, and it’s still got a lot of work to be done too. Thankfully, Intrepid Studios has been doing something few developers are brave enough to do; they’ve been transparent about the development process.

Ashes of Creation – Loads of 4K Gameplay Revealed

Intrepid Studios has released a new gameplay video of them romping around the game world. This is pre-alpha footage, so there are bugs, there are glitches, there are art and FX issues, but overall, I still looks rather fantastic. I’m a big fan and daily player of Elder Scrolls Online, and visually, it’s clear that Ashes of Creation is aiming for something with more fidelity. That’s no surprise though, thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 4. However, the team are aiming to make the game suitable for mid-range hardware also.

What and When

the game looks set to gives us all the things they promised, such as dynamic quests, castle sieges, their unique Node System, and an incredibly deep economy system. Plus you’ll get all the usual PVE and PVP. Follow them for updates here and check out the video below!