Ashley Madison Is Trying To Win Back Your Trust

Ashley Madison attempt to win back your trust

You may recall that last year, dating website Ashley Madison was hacked. The hack revealed many thousands of members personal details which were leaked online. At this point, you might think that that doesn’t sound too out of the ordinary. In this instance, however, if you are not familiar with the website, there was a bit of a twist.

Ashley Madison, as a website, specialized in dating for people who were already married. Hence, when the news broke, a lot of married people nervously checked to see if their philandering had been exposed.

The website itself had already been under some quite significant criticism and some research had even indicated that around 99% of the female profiles on the website were fake.

Despite these bad news stories, Ashley Madison is back and, as you can expect, are quite keen to win over your confidence again.

Would you trust Ashley Madison again?

In a report via Engadget, the website, now under new ownership is promising that security is now airtight.

“We want to let people know that Ashley is here, Ashley is strong as ever. Yes, there was an incident in 2015 that was extremely unfortunate. And that the firm has learned from that. Grown from that. And moved on. Ashley’s been the leader in the married dating space, the infidelity space, for a very long time now, and that is what we focused on [last year].”

Whether you would choose to trust them again, however, is a difficult thing to say. Given that the very nature of the website is convert liaisons, you would want to be pretty certain that your details are not going to be shared with anyone. Let alone your significant other. As such, despite the website reporting 57 million accounts, I doubt many of those are still in use and although I never used the website myself (not that I would admit here if I did) personally, I’d find it very hard to trust them again.

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!