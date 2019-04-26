ASRock and Biostar Teases Upcoming AMD X570 Motherboards

New Boards and AMD CPU Launching at Computex 2019

There is still more than a month left before AMD launches their most anticipated 3rd generation Ryzen AM4 CPU. Of course, this also includes an optional new chipset motherboard to go with it in the form of the X570.

Both ASRock and Biostar are teasing their new X570 motherboards, although details about their features are still scarce. They are not explicitly naming it “X570” yet, but these obviously are. Especially since only AMD has an “upcoming” new motherboard series on the horizon.

You an see what the Biostar X570 Racing GT9 motherboard looks like from the photo above. This is actually part of their Computex invitation photo. It was also up as a public press release but it appears to have been pulled down now.

What Does ASRock’s X570 Motherboard Look Like?

ASRock is teasing part of their Phantom Gaming series, featuring a new functional black and red scheme. There is also an accompanying teaser video showing off how much RGB LED is on it, posted on their Facebook page.