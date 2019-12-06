ASRock and Gigabyte 5500 (XT) Graphics Card Images Leak

With the AMD 5500 (and XT) graphics cards set to launch on December 12th, there’s already a lot of anticipation as to whether these can potentially be the new King (or Queen if you prefer) of the budget-friendly GPU market.

As you might expect, despite having a very specific release date, it’s never-uncommon to see a few product images leaking before the launch date.

In this instance, however, in what will likely just be the first of many, a report via Videocardz has found images of both some of the ASRock and Gigabyte graphics cards that have managed to creep online. Let’s have a look at what we can expect from two of the biggest names in the GPU market!

ASRock Challenger RX 5500 XT

The first to appear is the ASRock Challenger RX 5500 XT. A dual-fan GPU that will reportedly carry a reported clock speed of 1737 MHz. A figure that is around 20MHz higher than the base reference level. Just in case you didn’t know.

In terms of connections, we will see 3 x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI to the main bank. A number which is about standard for pretty much all of the 5XXX range we have seen so far.

Gigabyte RX 5500 XT GAMING OC

Next up we have Gigabyte who has opted for a triple-fan design in their Gaming OC model. It is understood that Gigabyte is not planning on releasing ‘Aorus’ versions of the 5500 XT graphics cards and, as such, this will likely represent their ‘peak’ model in the range.

With a reported clock speed of 1737 MHz, you do begin to see something of a pattern emerging with what kind of clock speeds we can expect from the 5500 XT series as a whole.

Gigabyte RX 5500 XT OC

Finally, we have the Gigabyte RX 5500 XT which just falls under the ‘OC’ branding. Unlike the ‘Gaming OC’, however, this has only been overclocked to 1733 MHz and, as you can see below, has their standard twin-fan design.

In terms of the backplates and ports, these are basically identical between the two Gigabyte models with very little to distinguish between them. Well, aside from the fact that the triple-fan Gaming OC is longer.

In terms of all of the above graphics cards, it’s understood that they will be made available in both 4GB and 8GB VRAM varients. How this will impact the pricing, however, has yet to be determined.

What Do We Think?

The Gigabyte Gaming OC is perhaps the most interesting option in terms of aesthetics and performance potential, but until these are actually released (and hit our test bench) your guess is as good as ours at this point as to which manufacturer will have the best option available.

With less than a week until the launch, however, at least we don’t have long to wait to find out! Let’s just hope that the rumors about ‘higher than expected’ prices turn out to be wrong.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the AMD Radeon 5500 (XT) graphics card releases? Based on the above, which design do you like the best? – Let us know in the comments!