ASRock Announce AMD Ryzen Based Mini-PC Releases

Owning a PC is certainly more than a little useful. There can, however, often be difficulties when it comes to the more practical nature of them. I mean, desktop systems can be quite large, hard to carry around or you may simply just not want one cluttering up a significant part of your living space. Mini PCs can, however, be a smart solution to all of those problems and ASRock may just have the perfect one for you.

In announcing a partnership with AMD, their latest mini-PC systems will be amongst the first to feature AMD Ryzen based processors offering high-levels of performance in a very small package.

ASRock AMD Ryzen 4X4 BOX-V1000M & R1000V

With models featuring both the AMD Ryzen V1000 and R1000 processors, ASRock strongly believes that these CPUs will allow for an excellent level of performance while providing a system that can (almost literally) fit inside your pocket.

“The 4X4 BOX-V1000M/R1000V is an AMD Ryzen Embedded powered 4”x4” form factor solution that provides great performance, low power consumption, and enhanced multimedia capabilities. It supports dual channel DDR4 2400MHz with ECC memory SO-DIMM up to 32GB. There are two ports for DisplayPort 1.2 and one for HDMI 2.0 output, three USB 3.2 Gen2 & two USB 2.0 I/O ports to light up three monitors and output triple [email protected] displays simultaneously.” – ASRock

When Are They Out & How Much Will They Cost?

We should note that ASRock isn’t the only manufacturer that has access to these Ryzen processors and, as such, a quick look may find you a number of alternative brands. In fairness, however, ASRock amongst those is undoubtedly the best-known name.

Retailing for a price in the region of $400, they’re not cheap. It will, however, be more than a little interesting to see what kind of functionality these can offer.

For more information on these new mini-PC systems, you can check out the official ASRock product page website via the link here!