ASRock Announces Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming Series

ASRock has announced their latest Phantom Gaming series graphics cards today. The new cards include the Radeon RX 5700 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC, and the Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming D 8G OC. Of course, they’re all based around the current 7nm design of the AMD RX 5700 series GPUs. These come with 8 GB GDDR6 memory, and support for PCIe 4.0. However, they also come tuned to run harder and faster than the OEM version. They use a triple-fan design, huge heatsink design and a metal backplate to unleash the best performance from the latest chipset.

Advanced Specifications for Great Performance

ASRocks cards come factory overclocked, reaching 1690/1835/up to 1945 MHz and 1610/1725/up to 1750 MHz respectively. These advanced specifications allow the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards to provide great 1440p gaming performance.

Fancy and Feature-rich

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards feature a triple-fan thermal construction and up to 2.7-slot total thickness for excellent heat dissipation. The fancy design and ARGB lighting effects can be matched with ASRock’s ARGB/RGB motherboards that also support Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to build their own lighting systems. The stylish metal backplate makes the graphics card more fancy, cool and solid. As for the 0dB Silent Cooling technology, the fan can be completely stopped under low temperature conditions with zero noise. Plus ASRock Tweak software utility provides users with instant performance tuning and smart fan speed control. These rich features make the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards deliver a great user experience.

Premium Choices for Gamers

Overall, the launch of ASRock’s Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming series of graphics cards has enabled ASRock’s own Radeon RX 5700 series graphics card product line to become more complete, while also providing the specifications and features required by gamers: the great 1440p gaming performance, attractive cool design, solid and reliable product structure and intimate software and hardware functions, plus the same appearance style as ASRock’s entire Phantom Gaming series, it is undoubtedly crafted for gaming usage, and the premium choice for gamers.

Check out the official product pages for more details here.