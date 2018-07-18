ASRock B450 Chipset Motherboards Now Available on NewEgg

ASRock Has B450 Motherboards Too

AMD‘s B450 chipset motherboards are not going to be available for two more weeks. However, manufacturers have now begun listing their lineup on their websites ahead of the launch. The only exception so far seems to be ASRock, who has yet to list any B450 chipset motherboards on their website. However, it appears that they have B450 motherboards incoming, judging by the sale listing now available on US retailer NewEgg.com. In fact, they are the only ones with a B450 chipset motherboard for sale on NewEgg at this moment.

The two models listed are the ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/AC and the B450M-HDV AM4 motherboard. The Fatal1ty motherboard is a mini-ITX unit, while the HDV board uses a micro-ATX form factor.

What Features Are Available on These Motherboards?

Despite the small size, ASRock manages to fit an Ultra M.2 slot on the Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX by placing it at the back. The built-in 802.11ac WiFi connectivity is also made possible by mounting it vertically so as to take less space. Otherwise, the Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX has the standard four SATA 6G and dual DDR4 DIMM slot layout of a typical ITX motherboard. The Gigabit LAN chipset is an Intel i211AT, and the 802.11ac Wi-Fi module is also an Intel solution. For the audio, ASRock opts for the high-end Realtek ALC1220 HD audio codec.

As for the B450M-HDV AM4, this one is more for builders on a budget and has more modest features. While it has an Ultra M.2 slot available, it only has two DDR4 DIMM slots despite using a micro-ATX form factor. The B450M-HDV also uses an older Realtek ALC887 for the audio and a Realtek RTL8111H for the Gigabit LAN feature. The more modest feature set is reflected in the fact that this board is almost half the the price of the Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX.

How Much Are These Motherboards?

The ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/AC has a retail price of $129.99, while the B450M-HDV AM4 has a retail price of only $69.99 USD.