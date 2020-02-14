ASRock B550AM Gaming Motherboard Pictured

It seems like a few ice ages since we last had some new motherboards in the office. However, it seems like a few new ones are on the horizon. The new ASRock B550AM Gaming Motherboard is certainly one of them. It is believed to be a repackage of the B450 chipset but geared up to support all of the latest 3rd Gen Ryzen motherboards.

It’s a pretty standard looking motherboard, overall, with the usual 8pin header for the CPU and a 24-pin down the right side. Because it’s not using the same chipset as the newer X5xx motherboards, it doesn’t require active cooling on the chipset but also only has a single PCIe Gen 4.0 slot.

B550AM

Beyond that, it appears that it has an 8+2 phase VRM, which is decent for a board of this size. You’ll find an M.2 22110 slot with PCIe 3.0 x4. The storage options come from six SATA 6 Gbps ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one Type C port. However, there are also six USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (4 natives + 2 expansion).

Networking comes from WLAN, which is most likely the 802.11ac module, and Gigabit wired. Audio looks to feature the ALC1220 chipset, with 6 channel audio.

Price and Availability

No word on retail price or availability at this time, but we expect it to be pretty competitive and on the market soon.