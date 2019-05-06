ASRock Confirms A320 Boards Will Only Support Next-Gen APU

Ryzen 3000 CPUs Won’t Work, Only APUs

ASRock has officially released their entire Ryzen 3000 BIOS update line, complete with several A320 boards listed. However, this support apparently only extends to next-generation Ryzen APU support and not regular Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

This confirms our earlier assertion that Ryzen 3000 might simply be too much to handle for the lowly A320. Not only does it cut into motherboard sales, the next-gen CPUs will undoubtedly push the power envelope requirements much further.

The good news is that B350 and X370 motherboards will have Ryzen 3000 CPU support. So those with these first generation chipsets will still be able to pop in a new processor. That is after they update with the proper BIOS version.

Which ASRock BIOS Versions Have Ryzen 3000 Support?

ASRock provides the following table for the motherboard and BIOS version with support. All these BIOS will arrive sometime in May. As for the next-gen Ryzen 3000 CPUs and APUs, they will officially launch at Computex 2019.

These BIOS updates will be available on the motherboard’s landing pages. In addition, they will also be available via the App Shop software for those who want to automatically update via the Windows desktop.