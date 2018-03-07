ASRock Strike Deal With AMD To Release Radeon GPU’s

ASRock

In the PC market, ASRock is most prominently known for their motherboard designs. Yes, they have dabbled in other areas such as network devices, but largely, motherboards are where the company is at.

A major deal, however, has reportedly been struck between ASRock and AMD which could see the former becoming an official producer of AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Why is ASRock getting into GPU’s?

Following the cryptocurrency boom, ASRock has dipped its toe in the water by creating mining specific motherboards such as the H110 PRO BTC+ which can support up to 12 graphics cards. It seems, however, that ASRock now also wants to get involved with the ‘business’ end of mining by creating their very own graphics cards based on the AMD Radeon product line.

While many component prices have increased, motherboards have, largely, remained somewhat sensible. Lucky for us I guess. GPU prices have, however, inflated massively and I daresay the move from ASRock, as reported by VideoCardz, is in no small part due to that shift of market power. Put bluntly GPU’s are where the money seems to be at for the moment.

What could we expect?

Having a new manufacturer in the GPU market might actually help, but then again, perhaps not. It would, of course, be great to see another manufacturer throwing their hat into the ring, but at the same time, it will do nothing to alleviate the current chip and HBM2 shortages.

In addition, based on the companies history of gabbling with cryptocurrency mining, it’s hard to say whether their GPU’s will be for gaming or mining. I guess we’ll see shortly though. Weighing up all sides of the case, we think this is a good reason for people to be optimistic.

What do you think? Are you a fan of ASRock? Excited about their potential GPU’s? – Let us know in the comments!

