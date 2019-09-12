ASRock Launch their RX 5700 XT Taichi X OC+ Graphics Card

Although we have already seen a number of custom AIB Radeon 5700 XT graphics cards launches this month, we are expecting far more to hit store shelves in the coming weeks. In regards to the ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi, however, we were given something of a clue as to what to expect earlier this month when a number of images leaked.

Following a formal press release by ASRock, however, we can confirm that the RX 5700 XT Taichi X graphics card is now formally released and should be hitting retailers at any moment!

ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi X OC+ Graphics Card

In Chinese culture, “Taichi” represents the philosophical state of yin and yang. ASRock’s Taichi graphics cards are designed for tech geeks and power users who care about products’ design and quality, and comes with premium features that can fulfill every geek’s dream and fulfill power user’s important task. To carry forward Taichi’s spirit, which symbolizes the balance between elegance and stability; Taichi graphics cards are formed with two main elements in mind – “design” and “quality”. The newly developed Taichi X OC+ graphics card delivers a completely new 2.5-slot heat-sink module with 3 fans and ARGB lighting which can be customized using the software utility. Featuring a 3D metal backplate, 6 display outputs (4 DisplayPorts and 2 HDMI connectors), and a dual BIOS and full housing within a reinforced metal frame. Based on AMD’s new RX 5700 XT RDNA architecture, the Taichi X series graphics cards are capable of delivering superior 1440p productive and gaming experiences. Onboard is a reliable heat-sink module, and the 10+1 phase high quality power supply provides decent power. Therefore, the Taichi X 8G OC+ edition features a boost GPU clock of up to 2040 MHz, which is much higher than most other RX 5700 XT graphics cards to date.

Features

GPU Clock: Boost Clock (Tweak / Default): Up to 2040 / 2025 MHz Game Clock (Tweak / Default): 2000 / 1935 MHz Base Clock (Tweak / Default): 1885 / 1810 MHz

Memory Clock: 14 Gbps

Key Specification

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

8GB 256-bit GDDR6

PCI Express 4.0 Support

4 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI

2.5-Slot Design

Key Features

Taichi Triple Fans

3D Metal Backplate

6 Display Outputs

Dual BIOS

0dB Silent Cooling

2.5-Slot Design

Polychrome SYNC

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, ASRock has no confirmed release price for the Taichi X graphics card. Based on what we have seen so far, however, we would expect something in the region of £400-£430.

Whether that will be worth it or not will clearly depend on how much performance ASRock have managed to squeeze out of it. What we can say, however, is that the boost clock speed is a little higher than most we have seen to date. Albeit those margins have yet to result in any significantly outstanding results.

For more information on the graphics card, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

