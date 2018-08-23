ASRock Launches Massive X370 Pro BTC+ for Crypto Mining

Keeping Crypto Mining Dreams Alive

ASRock is announcing a new AM4-based motherboard for crypto-mining enthusiasts. This is the X370 Pro BTC+ which has an unusually long 510mm length. In comparison, the typical ATX motherboard measures 305mm in length. This is because this motherboard is not designed for standard ATX chassis. This would have to be housed on a special enclosure or rack in a crypto-mining farm.

Aside from supporting a Ryzen processor, this motherboard has eight full-size PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and seven mining ports. The first slot runs at x4, while all the other slots are running at x1. The mining port availability depends on the type of CPU/APU installed. There are only five mining ports available when a Summit Ridge, Raven Ridge and Pinnacle Ridge CPU is on-board for example.

It also has a single SATA3 and a single M.2 (SATA) slot for connecting internal storage. It only has a single DIMM slot at the top, supporting DDR4 modules up to 3200+ (or 2400 with an A-series APU). The board also has an HDMI and D-Sub ports for display outputs if necessary.

There is also an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports for additional connectivity.

How Much is the ASRock X370 Pro BTC+?

The motherboard itself will have limited availability worldwide. Interested buyers would have to contact their local dealers or inquire directly to ASRock using this form.