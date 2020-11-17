ASRock Launches its Radeon RX 6800 & XT Custom GPUs

ASRock has today announced the launch of its AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards, including Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and the Challenger product series. From the high-end Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC, the mid-level Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC and Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC, to the mainstream Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC, the complete product line gives users the most variety of choices.

ASRock Unveil its Custom Radeon RX 6800 & XT GPUs

ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards leverage 7 nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, and support the DirectX 12 Ultimate software standard and hardware-accelerated raytracing. The product line features 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory, and also supports the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard. It adopts ASRock’s custom “Striped Axial Fan” and Polychrome SYNC ARGB LEDs, with outstanding pre-overclocked GPU clock settings and rich additional features. The performance of ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards provide gamers with an excellent 4K gaming experience.

The high-end Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card uses the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system to provide powerful cooling performance, and unique ARGB Taichi halo, side and back LED lighting effects that support Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize lighting effects. The metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending, and the Dual BIOS option allows users to freely choose their favorite BIOS settings. With its excellent performance and rich features, ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card is the premium choice for power users.

The mid-level ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC and Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system to provide great heat dissipation. The reinforced metal frame and backplate prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan and the side ARGB LED board support Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize the lighting effects. These special selling points, coupled with the cool black and red color appearance, make ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards ideal to meet the core needs of gamers.

The mainstream ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC graphics card uses a triple-fan thermal design, which provides superb cooling performance, and also has a side ARGB LED panel that supports Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize the lighting effects. These practical designs make the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Challenger Pro 16G OC graphics card the most suitable product for mainstream customers.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for their custom 6800/XT graphics cards nor how much we can expect them to cost when they do hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about them, with the launch of their official product websites, you can check out the following links:

