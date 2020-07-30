ASRock Launches the RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC
Mike Sanders / 30 mins ago
The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, has launched Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC three-fan graphics card. The graphics card is powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, features new Compute Units delivering incredible performance, and is optimized for better visual effects such as volumetric lighting, blur effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and highly responsive gaming.
The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI® Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency, and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1650/1795/1905MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC
The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is featured with new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. Besides, the stylish metal backplate enhances the product strength and makes the overall appearance of the graphics card complete. The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC containing three 8 cm fans supports 0dB silent cooling technology. It leads the fans to stop spinning when the graphic card’s temperature is low, which offers quieter environment. Most importantly, at 2.7-slot cooler contains a larger heat-sink that has significantly more surface area, which provides effective cooling potential.
Not only does the launch of Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC bring in the new spirit to Challenger Pro Series graphics cards, but also shows the ambitiousness that ASRock keeps expending its product lineup. Undoubtedly, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is the ideal choice for all users.
Features & Specifications
Key Specifications
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics
- 2nd Gen 7nm GPU
- 8GB 256-bit GDDR6
- 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI
- 2 x 8-pin Power Connectors
- 279 x 118 x 52 mm (with bracket)
- 291 x 133 x 52 mm (without bracket)
Key Features
- Triple Fan Design
- 2.7-slot Design
- Stylish Metal Backplate
- 0dB Silent Cooling
- ASRock Tweak
- AMD Eyefinity Technology
- AMD FreeSync™
Performance
- Clock: GPU / Memory
- Boost Clock: Up to 1905 MHz / 14 Gbps
- Game Clock: Up to 1795 MHz / 14 Gbps
- Base Clock: 1580 – 1650 MHz / 14 Gbps
Price & Availability
At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed when this should be hitting retailers nor have they given any indication as to the MSRP we should expect. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new graphics card, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Please note though, that it does appear to currently be under construction.
What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? If so, which brands do you generally tend to prefer? – Let us know in the comments!