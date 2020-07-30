ASRock Launches the RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC

The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, has launched Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC three-fan graphics card. The graphics card is powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, features new Compute Units delivering incredible performance, and is optimized for better visual effects such as volumetric lighting, blur effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and highly responsive gaming.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI® Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency, and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1650/1795/1905MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is featured with new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. Besides, the stylish metal backplate enhances the product strength and makes the overall appearance of the graphics card complete. The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC containing three 8 cm fans supports 0dB silent cooling technology. It leads the fans to stop spinning when the graphic card’s temperature is low, which offers quieter environment. Most importantly, at 2.7-slot cooler contains a larger heat-sink that has significantly more surface area, which provides effective cooling potential.

Not only does the launch of Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC bring in the new spirit to Challenger Pro Series graphics cards, but also shows the ambitiousness that ASRock keeps expending its product lineup. Undoubtedly, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is the ideal choice for all users.

Features & Specifications

Key Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

8GB 256-bit GDDR6

3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

2 x 8-pin Power Connectors

279 x 118 x 52 mm (with bracket)

291 x 133 x 52 mm (without bracket)

Key Features

Triple Fan Design

2.7-slot Design

Stylish Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

ASRock Tweak

AMD Eyefinity Technology

AMD FreeSync™

Performance

Clock: GPU / Memory Boost Clock: Up to 1905 MHz / 14 Gbps Game Clock: Up to 1795 MHz / 14 Gbps Base Clock: 1580 – 1650 MHz / 14 Gbps



Price & Availability

At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed when this should be hitting retailers nor have they given any indication as to the MSRP we should expect. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new graphics card, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Please note though, that it does appear to currently be under construction.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? If so, which brands do you generally tend to prefer? – Let us know in the comments!