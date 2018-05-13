ASRock Launches the X470 Fatal1ty Gaming ITX/ac Mobo

Mini-ITX Motherboard for Ryzen 2000 Series CPUs

After a brief delay, ASRock‘s X470 Fatal1ty Gaming ITX/ac is finally here. Despite the compact mini-ITX form factor, ASRock packs a lot of features on the small space. As the name suggests, the “ac” refer to the built-in wireless 2T2R 802.11ac feature. Unlike other Fatal1ty boards however, this one does not come with a black and red color scheme. Only the box carries that tradition. Instead, it uses neutral gray coloured heatsinks on a black PCB. That is most likely so that the RGB LED does not clash with the board’s color scheme.

What Features Does the ASRock X470 Fatal1ty Gaming ITX/ac Have?

Speaking of RGB LEDs, this board has not just one but two different RGB LED headers. One is the digital addressable RGB LED header, while the other is the analog 12V RGB LED header. The board’s lighting can also be synchronized across several of ASRock’s Polychrome RGB syn-ccrtified accessories and products.

Despite the compact form factor, the board retains the ultra M.2 32Gb/s PCIe Gen3 x4 slot. This time it is located at the back since the face of the board is heavily populated already. Additional fast storage support includes USB 3.1 Gen 2 at the rear IO. This is available in the form of a Type-A as well as a Type-C reversible port.

There are also four SATA ports and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 19-pin header for the front IO.

Network connectivity comes int he form of an Intel I211AT Gigabit LAN port as well as an Intel 802.11ac WiFi module built-in. This supports dual-band, MU-MIMO with dual antennas for 2×2 diversity technology (transmit and receive). This means users can enjoy high-speed wireless connects of up to 1733Mbps, more than the 876Mbps that other 802.11ac WiFi modules are capable of.

How Much is the ASRock X470 Fatal1ty Gaming ITX/ac Motherboard?

This motherboard will start shipping on May 15 and is now available for pre-order in many retail stores. Its MSRP is $179.99 USD.