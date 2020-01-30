ASRock Lists Z490, H470 & W480 Comet Lake-S Motherboards

All going well, Intel should launch their latest Comet Lake-S processors at some point in the next couple of months. In what seems like a semi-regular tradition, however, we often get to hear a lot more about the motherboards than the processors before they hit the shelves.

In a report via Videocardz, however, ASRock has revealed their upcoming range, but in a rather unorthodox way. People poking around in the latest version of their Polychrome Sync application have found what appears to be some confirmation of their upcoming Comet Lake-S motherboard line-up.

ASRock Intel Comet Lake-S Motherboards Revealed

In the listing, there are references to the W480 ‘Creator’ motherboard. A model that will likely be one of their HEDT releases. In addition to this, we also see references to two H470 models. The most interesting aspect, however, is in regards to their Z490 platform. With over 8 models listed, this could well represent their full line-up for launch.

The ASRock Z490 models listed include:

AQUA

Phantom Gaming 4

Phantom Gaming 4 SR

Pro4

Phantom Gaming 6

Steel Legend

Taichi

ITX AC

Z490M Pro4 (almost certainly a mobile version)

What Do We Think?

It is a matter of some curiosity that there is no mention of ASRock’s ‘Extreme’ series of motherboards. This would either imply that they don’t plan to launch one for the Comet Lake-S platform or, more likely, they haven’t quite finished it yet.

If you ever needed an indication that Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform was coming, however, then this is surely it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!