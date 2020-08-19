ASRock Officially Launches its AMD A520 Motherboards

The leading global motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, proudly introduces the new motherboard lineup for AMD A520 chipset, a new valued solution to join the AMD 500 series family. The newly launched ASRock AMD A520 motherboards brought the support of the latest AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Desktop Processors along with stunning performance to the masses.

ASRock A520 Motherboards

“At AMD, our goal is to provide every PC user with the most powerful, flexible and reliable user experience across all verticals,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “We are pleased to introduce the AMD A520 chipset, offering a robust platform for the award-winning 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Desktop Processors alongside a promise for future support of the upcoming “Zen 3” architecture. With creative designs in a range of form factors from Mini-ITX to full size Micro-ATX coupled with an abundance of connectivity options from our partners at ASRock, the A520 chipset will offer a streamlined and trusted platform to satisfy even the most demanding home and office PC users.”

“To allow the latest and greatest AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Desktop Processors can be enjoyed on all sorts of platform, ASRock provides all sort of solution for you to choose from, such as the A520M-ITX/ac, a Mini-ITX motherboard that is packed full of excitement including Dr.MOS VRM solution, 802.11ac WiFi and a full coverage heatsink for M.2 SSD, a robust little beast for the entry Mini ITX lover.” Says Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit.

B520 Size Options Available!

ASRock also provides full size Micro ATX solution such as A520M Pro4 for those who are intended to populate all 4 DIMM slot and achieve maximum DRAM capacity, A520M Pro4 also provides perfect expandability with total of two M.2 slots and tons of USB ports, a heatsink for M.2 SSD is also included to ensure your high speed M.2 storage device always perform at its best. Nahimic Audio utility is also available on this motherboard, whether you are using headphones or speakers, via USB, Wi-Fi, analog output or even HDMI, Nahimic Audio offers you the most engaging listening experience, vibrant and rich with details.

With a wide range of options available including everything from mini-ITX to full size 4 DIMM mATX, ASRock’s A520 range includes something for everyone, ASRock has the right product to suit your needs.

For more information, you can check out the official ASRock motherboard website via the link here!