ASRock Phantom Gaming Video Cards Now Available in EU

Available in the EU Starting July 1st

ASRock‘s Phantom Gaming video cards were first announced over three months ago. Initially listing four video cards in their line. An AMD Radeon RX 550 2G, RX 560 2G, RX 570 8G and RX 580 8G video card. Both the RX 550 and RX 560 2G use a single fan mini-ITX size card design. Meanwhile the RX 570 and RX 580 use a dual-fan design. All use dual-ball bearing fans with a rated lifespan of 50,000 to 100,000 hours.

However, European users were wondering if the card would be available in the market, following a Tom’s Hardware article stating that it won’t. ASRock then cleared the air up and explains that their initial rollout is going to be for the APEC and Latin American region first, prior to others. Most likely for strategic marketing reasons, rather than AMD imposing regional restrictions on behalf of other AIB partners.

How Much Are These ASRock Phantom Gaming Video Cards?

The Phantom Gaming X RX 580 8G OC is expected at 329 EUR according to Notebookcheck.net. Meanwhile, the RX 570 8G OC costs 319 EUR, with the RX 570 4G OC priced at 295 EUR. All three models come with factory overclocks out-of-the-box.