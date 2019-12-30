ASRock Reveals its Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Specs

ASRock was undoubtedly one of the busiest AIB partners when AMD recently released its RX 5500 graphics card. With it now being around a month since that GPU launched, however, one thing is pretty clear. Namely, that it isn’t proving to be particularly popular with consumers nor indeed the industry in general. Even we ourselves said that it was a good graphics card, that no one will probably buy.

One would, therefore, presume that with the 5500 providing to be more of a damp squib rather than a bang, many manufacturers would be wanting to quickly turn their attention towards the upcoming RX 5600 XT.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, in what appears to be a ‘breaking of the ranks’, ASRock has leaked what they claim to be the specifications from their upcoming ‘Challenger’ release from this new line of GPUs.

ASRock Challenger RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

Based on the details, we seemingly have confirmation that the AMD Radeon 5600 XT will feature (at least in some part):

2304 Stream Processors

6GB GDDR6 memory / 192-bit bus

12.0 Gbps memory speed

1235/1460/1620 MHz clock speeds (this is, of course, based on this specific ASRock model, but does form a good general idea of what to expect).

So, in other words, it’s going to essentially be an ever so slightly watered-down version of the standard 5700 (non-XT) model. Pretty much what we expected, right? Well, maybe not. The rabbit hole does, perhaps, go a little deeper.

Navi Moves into 2nd-Gen?

There are a number of unconfirmed (but persuasive) rumors that the RX 5600 XT will feature a ‘Navi 2x’ processor. As such, many have already started to speculate that this may represent what will essentially form the first official ‘2nd-gen 7nm’ release from AMD. Many detractors, however, highlight that this may simply just be a quirk to how ASRock has specifically chosen to signify (and separate) the 5XXX series and the ‘Navi’ range (such as the Vega and Radeon VII graphics cards) as a whole. Personally, we fall into the latter category, but still… food for thought.

With the RX 5600 XT expected to premier at CES 2020 (which is just over a week away), however, the short version is that whatever this graphics card may represent, we don’t have long to wait to find out! – Let’s just hope it turns out to be better than the 5500 XT.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!