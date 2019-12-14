ASRock Reveals its RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D GPU

With the launch of the AMD Radeon 5500 XT graphics card earlier this week, we have seen a solid (if mildly overpriced) GPU option for those of you who are still happily gaming at 1080p resolution but want something with a little extra oomph.

Well, in announcing their latest model, ASRock has formally confirmed the launch of their Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card.

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC Graphics Card

Coming with 8GB of memory and with an overclocked boost speed of 1737 MHz, this is certainly one of the quickest and impressive (at least on paper) 5500 XT releases to date. Of course, we’ll always without any final judgment until one lands on our test bench, but at the very least it certainly looks nice!

Let’s take a look at some of the specifications.

Features

Clock: GPU / Memory Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 Gbps Game Clock: 1737 MHz / 14 Gbps Base Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 Gbps

Key Specification AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics 2nd Gen 7nm GPU 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Support 8-pin Power Connector 3 x DP 1.4 with DSC 1.2a / HDMI 2.0b

Key Features Polychrome SYNC Dual Fan Design Stylish Metal Backplate 0dB Silent Cooling ASRock Tweak



What Do We Think?

Although no pricing has been confirmed at the time of writing, it’s pretty clear that the ASRock Phantom Gaming D OC is set to represent one of the ‘higher-tier’ models in the 5500 XT range. As such, expect something in the region of £220.

We can’t, however, deny that this is a pretty sweet looking graphics card and, based on the figures, should be one of the best 5500 XT’s out there at the moment.

For more information, you can check out the official ASRock product page via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!