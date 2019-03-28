ASRock Rolls Out BIOS Updates for New Stepping Intel CPUs

New Stepping Intel 9th Gen CPUs Now Supported



ASRock is rolling out BIOS updates for their 300-series motherboard line in preparation for new Intel CPUs. This is not only for their high-end Z390 line, but other 300-series chipset boards as well. Including B360, H310 and H370 chipset motherboards.

These are still 9th Gen Intel processors. However, these are new stepping CPUs with a R0 id, instead of the P0 from existing 9th Gen CPUs. What these differences mean is not yet known for Intel, nor motherboard makers have disclosed it.

A stepping change can mean many different things. It could have minor fixes, or even enable higher clocks.

Which ASRock Motherboard and BIOS Versions Have the Update?

ASRock provides the following list below. Visit the product landing page and click on “support” to download the latest version.

Board Name BIOS Version Z390 Taichi Ultimate P4.00 Z390 Taichi P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming 9 P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming 6 P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming 4 P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming SLI P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming SLI/ac P4.00 Z390 Extreme4 P4.00 Z390 Pro4 P4.00 Z390M Pro4 P4.00 Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac P4.00 Z390M-ITX/ac P4.00 Z390M-STX MXM P4.00 H370 Fatal1ty H370 Performance P4.00 H370 Pro4 P4.00 H370M Pro4 P4.00 H370M-ITX/ac P4.00 Q370 Q370M vPro P4.10 B360 Fatal1ty B360 Gaming K4 P4.00 Fatal1ty B360M Performance P4.00 B360 Pro4 P4.00 B360M Pro4 P4.00 B360M-HDV P4.00 B360M-ITX/ac P4.00 B360M-STX MXM P4.00 H310 H310M-G/M.2 P4.00 H310M-HDV/M.2 P4.00 H310M-HDVP P4.00 H310M-HDV P4.00 H310M-DGS P4.00 H310M-ITX/ac P4.00 H310M-STX/COM P4.00 H310M-STX P4.00 H310M-HG4 P4.00 H310CM-HDV/M.2 P4.10 H310CM-HDVP2 P4.00 H310CM-HDVP P4.00 H310CM-HDV P4.10 H310CM-HDV PLUS P4.00 H310CM-DVS P4.10 H310CM-ITX/ac P4.00 B365 B365 Phantom Gaming 4 P4.00 B365M Phantom Gaming 4 P4.00 B365 Pro4 P4.00 B365M Pro4 P4.00 B365M-HDV P4.00 B365M-ITX/ac P4.00

The new stepping Intel 9th Gen CPUs are expected to arrive sometime in Q2 2019.