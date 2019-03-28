ASRock Rolls Out BIOS Updates for New Stepping Intel CPUs

ASRock Adds 300-series BIOS Support for New Intel 9th Gen CPUs

New Stepping Intel 9th Gen CPUs Now Supported

ASRock is rolling out BIOS updates for their 300-series motherboard line in preparation for new Intel CPUs. This is not only for their high-end Z390 line, but other 300-series chipset boards as well. Including B360, H310 and H370 chipset motherboards.

These are still 9th Gen Intel processors. However, these are new stepping CPUs with a R0 id, instead of the P0 from existing 9th Gen CPUs. What these differences mean is not yet known for Intel, nor motherboard makers have disclosed it.

A stepping change can mean many different things. It could have minor fixes, or even enable higher clocks.

Which ASRock Motherboard and BIOS Versions Have the Update?

ASRock provides the following list below. Visit the product landing page and click on “support” to download the latest version.

Board NameBIOS Version
Z390 Taichi UltimateP4.00
Z390 TaichiP4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming 9P4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming 6P4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming 4P4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming SLIP4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming SLI/acP4.00
Z390 Extreme4P4.00
Z390 Pro4P4.00
Z390M Pro4P4.00
Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/acP4.00
Z390M-ITX/acP4.00
Z390M-STX MXMP4.00
H370
Fatal1ty H370 PerformanceP4.00
H370 Pro4P4.00
H370M Pro4P4.00
H370M-ITX/acP4.00
Q370
Q370M vProP4.10
B360
Fatal1ty B360 Gaming K4P4.00
Fatal1ty B360M PerformanceP4.00
B360 Pro4P4.00
B360M Pro4P4.00
B360M-HDVP4.00
B360M-ITX/acP4.00
B360M-STX MXMP4.00
H310
H310M-G/M.2P4.00
H310M-HDV/M.2P4.00
H310M-HDVPP4.00
H310M-HDVP4.00
H310M-DGSP4.00
H310M-ITX/acP4.00
H310M-STX/COMP4.00
H310M-STXP4.00
H310M-HG4P4.00
H310CM-HDV/M.2P4.10
H310CM-HDVP2P4.00
H310CM-HDVPP4.00
H310CM-HDVP4.10
H310CM-HDV PLUSP4.00
H310CM-DVSP4.10
H310CM-ITX/acP4.00
B365
B365 Phantom Gaming 4P4.00
B365M Phantom Gaming 4P4.00
B365 Pro4P4.00
B365M Pro4P4.00
B365M-HDVP4.00
B365M-ITX/acP4.00

The new stepping Intel 9th Gen CPUs are expected to arrive sometime in Q2 2019.

