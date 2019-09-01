ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi OC Graphics Card Images Leak

With a number of the custom AMD RX 5700 XT graphics cards starting to hit the market already, we are expecting further releases this month from many of the big-name manufacturers. One of the latest revealed, however, comes in a report via Videocardz who have obtained leaked images of the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC graphics card.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC Graphics Card

Starting with the aesthetics, it’s a rather impressive looking card. Particularly with that center fan getting some RGB treatment. In addition to that, however, the card itself has a very distinctive style.

Perhaps most interesting, however, is the output bank which features 5 DisplayPort connectors and two HDMI ports. A significant step-up from what we’ve seen from other custom 5700 XT models so far (which usually have 4 and 1 HDMI).

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, there is no specific release date for the ASRock 5700 XT Taichi OC. As with many other cards, however, we do expect this to hit store shelves within the next few weeks.

As for price, well again that is open for speculation. Don’t expect much (if any) change from around £450 though.

What Do We Think?

We’ve seen a number of custom AMD 5700 XT models to date and this is, without a doubt, one of the more visually impressive. We are, of course, more interested in what performance ASRock has managed to squeeze from this. Specifically, when compared to the reference models which released around a month ago.

With the vast majority of designs expected before the end of this month, however, all we can say for now is to watch this space!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!