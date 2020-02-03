ASRock Sees Huge Profit Spike Thanks to AMD Ryzen

ASRock is one of the biggest names out there in terms of PC components and particularly their graphics card and motherboard designs. For the first part of 2019, however, while profits were ok, it was (on the whole) looking to be a rather tepid year in terms of sales.

With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3XXX series, however, it seems to have proven to be a big game-changer for ASRock. So much so that in a report via TechPowerUp, they actually closed the year with a huge surge in year-on-year profits!

ASRock Profit Spike Credited to AMD Ryzen

In the report, sources close to ASRock have stated that, for the first half of 2019, sales of both motherboards and graphics cards were well below expectations for the company. With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors (and, to a lesser extent, the Radeon 5XXX graphics cards), ASRock saw a huge surge in the latter half of 2019 taking their profits to $443.16m.

This represents around a 31% ‘year-on-year’ spike based on their performance over the same period in 2018.

American and European Consumers

Another factor being credited for the profits is the fact that, over the last few years, ASRock has started investing more in marketing their products within America and Europe. While their presence was, of course, always there, until that point ASRock had primarily focused its attention on the Asian markets.

With the surge expected to continue throughout 2020, however, the short version is, things are looking very rosy for ASRock!

What do you think? Did you purchase an ASRock product in 2019? If so, what did you get? – Let us know in the comments!