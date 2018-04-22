ASRock X299 Taichi XE Motherboard Review

X299 Taichi XE

We’re big fans of the ASRock motherboard range, and I’m sure we’re not alone. Their focus on flagship build quality and features that provide round the clock performance is always impressive. Of course, coming from their background in enterprise and server technology, it’s no surprise they’ve learnt a few tricks in those markets. With X299 being more focused on the enthusiast and workstation based systems, it’s a perfect match for ASRock.

What ASRock Had to Say

“Designed with a 13 Power Phase design, this motherboard features sturdy components and completely smooth power delivery to the CPU. Plus, it offers unmatched overclocking capabilities and enhanced performance with the lowest temperature for advanced gamers as well. Extra-large aluminum alloy heatsink along with heatpipe that effectively take away heat from the MOSFET, so that your whole system may perform more stable.” – ASRock

Features

Equipped with support for the X-Series LGA 2066 CPUs from Intel, the XE Taichi is built to handle extreme workloads. This includes some extremely robust power delivery, and their fantastic XXL heatsink design to sort those pesky VRM issues out quickly enough. If that’s not enough, four full-size PCIe slots, 10 SATA ports, 3 M.2, and a freaking boatload of USB headers, networking options, and high-end audio. In short, if you need something, it’s here and then some.

Supports Intel® Core™ X-Series Processor Family for the LGA 2066 Socket

13 Power Phase Design, Dr. MOS, Dual Power Connectors

XXL Aluminum Alloy Heatsink & Heatpipe Design

Supports DDR4 4400+(OC)

4 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 2.0 x1

NVIDIA® 3-Way SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Supports Purity Sound™ 4 & DTS Connect

10 SATA3, 3 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

2 USB 3.1 Gen2 10Gb/s (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C)

8 USB 3.1 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear)

Dual Intel® Gigabit LAN

Intel® 802.11ac WiFi

ASRock RGB LED

BIOS Flashback

Hyper BCLK Engine III

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASRock website here.