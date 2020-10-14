ASRock Confirms X570/B550/A520 Zen 3 Compatibility

ASRock, a global leading motherboard manufacturer, has today announced that its AMD X570/B550/A520 motherboard series will support next-generation AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors via a simple BIOS update.

The next-generation processors come with a full suite of technologies designed to elevate your PC’s processing power. Update to the latest BIOS and get ready for the unmatched performance as well as the latest technologies with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processors!

ASRock Ryzen 5000 X570/B550/A520 Compatibility

In announcing the news, ASRock has confirmed that a BIOS update is already available for the following motherboard designs that will make them fully compatible with the upcoming Ryzen 5000 processors which are set to release on November 5th (NB, the code following the motherboard is the specific BIOS version):

X570

X570 Creator P3.00

X570 Taichi P3.40

X570 Phantom Gaming X P3.40

X570 Steel Legend P3.00

X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax P3.00

X570 Extreme4 P3.00

X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax P3.00

X570 Pro4 P3.20

X570 Phantom Gaming 4 P3.20

X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax P3.20

X570M Pro4 P3.00

X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 P2.60

X570 Phantom Gaming 4S P3.20

B550

B550 Chipset

B550 Taichi P1.30

B550 PG Velocita P1.20

B550 Extreme4 P1.20

B550 Steel Legend P1.20

B550M Steel Legend P1.20

B550 Pro4 P1.20

B550 Phantom Gaming 4 P1.20

B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac P1.20

B550M Pro4 P1.20

B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax P1.20

B550M-ITX/ac P1.10

B550M-HDV P1.20

A520

A520 Chipset

A520M Pro4 P1.10

A520M-HDV P1.10

A520M-HVS P1.10

A520M/ac P1.10

A520M-HDVP P1.20

A520M-HDVP/DASH P1.10

A520M-ITX/ac P1.10

As for where you can get this latest BIOS release, you can check out the official ASRock website via the link here!

What About 400-Series Motherboards?

We understand that this is a very important question to many people and sadly, at the time of writing, ASRock has yet to make any definite statement regarding their X470 or B450 motherboards. With rumors suggesting that compatibility will arrive around January 2021, however, fingers crossed, you will be able to make the upgrade without the requirement of getting a new motherboard. Again though, fingers crossed!

