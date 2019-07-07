ASRock X570 Taichi Motherboard Review

ASRock X570 Taichi

It’s no secret that ASRock Taichi series has given us some of the best-looking motherboards in the world. Not only that but with ASRocks inability to build something poorly, they’re often some of the best made and performing solutions on the market too. Of course, with so many new motherboards launching today (all the links are below), we’re spoilt for choice, but without a doubt, the ASRock X570 Taichi is stunning, possibly even more so than any other in the office today.

There is the infamous Taichi clock work design featured on the front of the board, with a massive heatsink that covers more than half of the motherboard. There are more graphics on the I/O cover, and even on the massive heatsink backplate on the rear of the board. So, not only does it look amazing, but it’s also got more heatsinks and armour on it than a space shuttle (slight over exaggeration). Albeit the shuttle wouldn’t feature Polychrome ARGB lighting options, but that’s their loss, not ASRocks.

It’s not all show and no go though. The “XXL Aluminium Alloy” VRM heatsink and heatpipe combo offer big cooling performance for the motherboards overclocking abilities. There’s an impressive 14 Power Phase setup under there, running a bank of 60A power chokes, with an 8+4 12v power delivery. Not the most extreme we’ve seen, but it’s certainly enough to class it as enthusiast overclocking ready.

With PCIe 4.0 throughout, robust M.2 Gen 4 options with huge heatsinks, triple 16x PCIe lanes, and 2 x 4x lanes, WiFi 6, Gigabit LAN and DTS audio through the ALC1220 chipset. Seriously, you’re not left wanting for more when it comes to connectivity. The Taichi has a little bit of everything thrown in.

Features

Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen™ 2000 and 3000 Series processors

Intel ® Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.0

Supports DDR4 4666+ (OC)

3 PCIe 4.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x1

NVIDIA ® NVLink™, Quad SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Supports Purity Sound™ 4 & DTS Connect

8 SATA3, 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Rear Type A+C, Front Type-C), 8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Front, 6 Rear)

Intel ® Gigabit LAN

Gigabit LAN ASRock Polychrome SYNC

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

