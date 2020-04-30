ASRock Z490 Motherboard Range Leaks Online

Within the next 24-hours, we expect two major things to happen in the world of PC hardware. Firstly, Intel will formally announce the upcoming release of its Comet Lake-S desktop processor range. Secondly, that this (by proxy) will also see the various motherboard partners formally confirm their Z490 range.

In regards to the latter, however, for the vast majority of manufacturers, those designs have largely already leaked online. We’ve seen models from MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS already ‘leak’ online and if you want to learn more about those, you can check the link here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, while their ‘leak’ has been one of the closest to the official launch, seven different ASRock motherboard designs have just appeared online! So, let’s take a look!

ASROCK Z490 TAICHI

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490 EXTREME4

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490 STEEL LEGEND

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490 PHANTOM GAMING VELOCITA

ASRock Z490 Motherboard Range Leaks Online 1

ASROCK Z490 PHANTOM GAMING 4

ASRock Z490 Motherboard Range Leaks Online 2

ASROCK Z490 PRO4

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490M PRO4

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490 PHANTOM GAMING-ITX/TB3

asrock z490

ASROCK Z490M-ITX/AC

asrock z490

What Do We Think?

Firstly, we should note that compared to their last Intel socket releases, these motherboard designs certainly seem to take things to much a much better level on the aesthetic front. While some of you may disagree, I think ASRock has been overtaken in the eye-candy stakes in recent years, but this seems to be a solid return to form.

As above though, this leak has come very late in the day and within 24-hours we should have formal confirmation of these being officially launched. As for when they’ll be released, well, we expect Intel to announce a Comet Lake-S release date for the 31st of May and, without motherboards, they’re not going to be much use, are they? So, yeah, about a month to go before we get a more hands-on look at some of these truly impressive-looking designs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

