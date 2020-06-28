ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita Motherboard Review

ASRock certainly make many of my favourite motherboard designs, the Taichi stuff is just always stunningly beautiful. However, now they’ve got the new PG Velocita, and it’s a bit of a looker too. With such a strong meaning velocity in Italian, dashing their product page with F1 cars and words like “fast, mysterious and unbeatable” and they even say themselves, it features uncompromised performance. You know this board is going to be fast, and frankly, if it isn’t, they’re going to look pretty stupid at the end of this review.

ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita Motherboard

On paper at least, they’re right up there with the best. There’s an impressive 13 Phase Dr.MOS Digital Power Design. That’s also topped with an XXL heatsink design that spans the top and left of the socket but also bridges with a huge heat pipe and features a built-in fan. There are 12K Nichicon caps throughout, improved gold connectors in the PCIe slots, flagship audio hardware, PolyChrome RGB lighting, loads of SATA ports and much more. They’re really thrown everything at this board to be a truly brilliant gaming motherboard. But will it be enough? If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, there’s the ASRock Z490 mini-ITX review here too.

Features

Supports 10th Gen and future generation Intel ® Core™ Processors (Socket 1200)

Core™ Processors (Socket 1200) 13 Phase Dr.MOS Power Design

Supports DDR4 4666MHz+ (OC)

2 PCIe 3.0 x16, 3 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 (Key E) for WiFi

AMD Quad CrossFireX™ and CrossFireX™

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

8 SATA3, 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Rear Type A+C), 9 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear, Front Type-C)

Phantom Gaming 2.5 Gigabit LAN, Intel ® Gigabit LAN

Gigabit LAN ASRock Polychrome SYNC

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita Motherboard product page here.

What ASRock Had to Say

“PG Velocita is a brand new high end product line under the Phantom Gaming family, the PG Velocita motherboard series packed full with uncompromised performance as well as relentless appearance. “Velocità” is Italian for “Velocity”, destined to give a fast and unbeatable gaming experience to the gamers!”

Z490 Motherboard Reviews

Of course, today is the launch of the new Z490 motherboards as well as the new 10th Gen CPUs from Intel. Check out all of our Z490 reviews below.