Assassins Creed Odyssey Launch Trailer Released

Before you start panicking after reading that title, no you haven’t been asleep for a week. Nor indeed has Ubisoft moved up the release date. It is, of course, common when a game is launched to produce a trailer that is entirely about pushing the product. Earlier trailers do also do this but in a different way.

It is, however, slightly unusual to see that despite Assassins Creed Odyssey not actually being out yet, Ubisoft has released the launch trailer. Go figure!

So When Is It Actually Out?

Assassins Creed Odyssey doesn’t actually release until October the 5th. So at the time of writing that is a little under 2 weeks away. It is, therefore, certainly a bit strange that we should get the launch trailer so early. That being said though, I’m certainly not complaining either. It does, after all, give us a little more insight into how the game will be.



What Do We Think?

Personally, I’m probably not the best person to ask. I started off my Assassins Creed days losing the franchise. After the third one though? I’d kinda had enough of it. The story was getting a little too convoluted for my liking. That being said, Odyssey is looking like a fairly decent chapter in the series. Perhaps the best we’ve had for a while.

Forgive me though, if I wait until the reviews start coming in.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!