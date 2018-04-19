Assassin’s Creed Origins on PC Gets Animus Control Panel

Animus Control Panel Added

Ubisoft is rolling out a big update on April 19 for Assassin’s Creed Origins which adds the Animus Control Panel. Using this, players will be able to tweak some game parameters to create their own game experience for the first time in an Assassin’s Creed game. This is exclusively for the PC and it even enables several elements that are not possible in the vanilla game. It can even enable “God Mode”, rendering the player fully invulnerable.

There are over 75 parameters available within 11 categories, plus three presets available. Users can also create their own presets and even share it with other AC Origins players. Furthermore, the Animus Control Panel is directly accessible via the Uplay overlay. So it is always within reach.

Will the Animus Control Panel be Available for Consoles?

There is no official word yet on whether Ubisoft intends to release a version of this for consoles. It is easier for them to implement them on PC due to Uplay. Plus, PC games are quite flexible with more room to play around with than console hardware. Unless of course, Ubisoft takes a page from Bethesda who has opened up consoles to install mods for their games.