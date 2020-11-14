Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 16 GPUs Tested

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is here! Are you ready to become Eivor? Take the roll of a legendary Viking raider and expore the dark ages of England, Yorkshire in the mid 1980’s… no wait, the OTHER dark ages, so easily mixed up. Viking raids, Saxon fortresses, brutal combat and much more await you. However, we’ve been busy testing the latest and greatest graphics cards for some upcoming reviews. To some extent, we can’t say what, but you can likely guess.

However, what we can share with you is the results of current GPUs. We wanted to add this game to our full-time review line up, and we’re eager to show you how this game performs.

It’s an Ubisoft game, which has a long history of poor optimisations. However, early reports and my own experience are showing this one to be a gorgeous game that runs (mostly) rather well. To put the game through its paces, as well as give us lots to compare any upcoming GPUs against, we’ve tested 16 cards. Admittedly, it’s pretty Nvidia heavy, but we all know that something is on the horizon from AMD.

GPUs Tested