Assassins Creed Valhalla Confirmed With Amazing Trailer

So, it’s hardly any surprise that a new Assassins Creed game was in the works. Exactly what form it would take, however, has (as you might expect) been open to more than a little speculation.

Following the release of a trailer, however, it has now been confirmed. The next game release from the franchise will be Assassins Creed Valhalla.

Assassins Creed Valhalla

As the name might’ve suggested, this latest instalment from the franchise will be taking us into a Viking world. A fact that isn’t exactly shocking as we first heard rumors of this setting over a year ago.

With the Saxons presumably taking on the role of the antagonists, this is definitely an interesting move for the franchise, even if we do largely expect it to be more of the same!

Talking of the game, Ubisoft has said:

“Raids will be more action-packed and brutal than anything Assassin’s Creed has seen before, thanks to a visceral new combat system that lets you bash, dismember, and decapitate your foes.”

What Do We Think?

While the trailer looks pretty amazing (and confirms a Thanksgiving/Christmas 2020 release) we hope that Assassins Creed Valhalla does look to refresh the franchise a little. It’s not that we necessarily have a problem with the games, but the last few entries have more than started to show the cracks of how repeating the same formula and expecting success doesn’t always work.

So, does it look good? Yes! Are we hyped for it? Well, not until we learn more about it first!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

