Assetto Corsa Competizione Officially Drops Nvidia RTX Support

Since the release of the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards late last year, many developers have been rushing since to try and introduce many of the features (such as ray tracing or DLSS) to their games. In a surprising turn, however, one upcoming high-profile release has taken a very different choice.

Assetto Corsa Competizione (due for release next month) was looking to be one of the few games that supported the Nvidia RTX features on launch. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the game studio Kunos Simulazion has surprisingly announced that it is dropping official support. In addition, they also have no intention of ever bringing it to the game. Well, not unless it is improved in the future!

Assetto Corsa Competizione Drops Nvidia RTX Support

Whether you have heard of the game or not, it should be noted that this release was one of the main titles Nvidia was pushing for their RTX features. It was all over Team Greens adverts as an upcoming release! As such, their decision to drop these features is both unexpected and unusual. In a statement, the developer has said:

“Our priority is to improve, optimize, and evolve all aspects of ACC. If after our long list of priorities the level of optimization of the title, and the maturity of the technology, permits a full blown implementation of RTX, we will gladly explore the possibility. But as of now there is no reason to steal development resources and time for a very low frame rate implementation,”

What Do We Think?

Well, they certainly didn’t pull their punches, did they? We would be one of the first to admit that ray tracing and DLSS does put a huge strain on the performance of a game. For one of Nvidia’s ‘poster boys’ to openly admit, however, that they can’t get it to work well in their release is more than a little awkward and embarrassing.

We can only presume that Nvidia is now rushing to remove it from their list of upcoming games in the hopes that people may forget it was ever there to begin with!

