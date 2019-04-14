Assetto Corsa Competizione Races out of Early Access

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Great news racing fans, as the latest Assetto Corsa game has finally left Steam Early Access. The new racing game from both 505 Games and KUNOs Simulazioni is the new official Blancpain GT series Game. Of course, it’s also the follow-up title to the fantastic original Assetto Corsa from a few years ago. For those wanting to engross themselves in the FIA GT3 championship, this is where you’ll get your kicks.

The Cars and Tracks

A wide range of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and all kinds of other luxurious high-performance cards. Furthermore, LaserScan technology means the beautifully detailed cars will be on incredibly accurate looking tracks too.

What The Developers Had to Say

“We are well aware of the advantages given by the Steam Early Access program and with Assetto Corsa Competizione we have further improved interaction with the community during this essential phase. This synergy allowed us to make changes, additions and improvements during the development stage, guaranteeing an even better driving and gaming experience at launch. The gallery of images that we’re sharing with this announcement was not realized by our studio, but was created directly by our players, to highlight not only the visual quality and the obsessive attention to details but also the essential contribution and support that our community has been giving us for years now.” –

Marco Massarutto, co-founder, brand & product manager of Kunos Simulazioni.

Race Alone or With Friends

Assetto Corsa Competizione will have an advanced ranking system which will evaluate both individual performance and driving behaviour. Rewarding the most virtuous drivers and promoting fair play in online competitions. The effective matchmaking function will make sure that users can compete with opponents of similar skill level. Career, Championship and Free Play modes will offer a complete and customizable gaming experience. Suitable for players of every skill level.

Realistic Weather

Assetto Corsa Competizione will include competitions of different durations. From Sprint 60’ races to the famous Spa 24H Endurance race. Which will give to players the chance to experience variable weather conditions during the whole race, influencing the track’s visibility and car handling. The possibility to set different weather conditions will help create races that are always different.

Advanced Effects

Unreal Engine 4 will guarantee photorealistic rendering and an accurate representation of scenarios, car materials and weather conditions. Thanks to the multi-channel audio sampling of real GT cars, the game conveys captivating and immersive acoustic surroundings and realistic environmental effects.

Trailer

Full Release?

The early access window is now closed, but the door to the final release is slowly opening. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait long, and the full game will hit our screens on May 29th.