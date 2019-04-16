Aston Martin Debuts the Rapide E – Their First All-Electric Car

Unveiled In-Person After Four Years

Attendees of the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show were in for a surprise when Aston Martin finally took the covers off their latest project. Introducing the Rapide E, the company’s first all-electric car.

This has been a long time coming, and was actually announced over four years ago now. As the name suggests, the Rapide E is based, on Aston Martin’s existing Rapide sedan.

Underneath the bonnet however, it has a 65 kWh battery capable of superfast 800v power transfers. In place of the Rapide’s 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank are 5600 lithium-ion cylindrical cells and two rear-mounted electric motors.

How Fast Does it Go?

According to Aston Martin, they are targeting an 155mph v-max and sub-4.0 second 0-60mph time. With instant torque, it means the Rapide E can climb from 50-70mph in just 1.5 seconds.

What is its Electric Range?

The Rapide E is shooting for a 200-mile (WLTP) range. In fact, it should charge at 185 miles of range an hour when using a 400v 50kW charge. Additionally, the Rapide E can also charge at 800v. Plus, with the high-voltage battery system, it should up the charging rate to 310 miles or range an hour.

How Much is the Aston Martin Rapide E?

Aston Martin did not reveal the pricing yet, but needless to say, it will be pricey. Especially since they are only making 155 units, to be built on their St Athan factory in Wales.