ASUS 1660 Ti 3GB Variant Cards Named In EEC Update

ASUS GeForce 1660 Ti 3GB Graphics Card

At the time of writing, we should note that there is (still) no formal release date currently set for the brand new Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics card. With it reportedly set to be Nvidia’s official ‘follow-up’ to the highly-successful 1060, however, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding the card. Not only because it is new, but because it will be a Turing based card and one without the RTX features of the 20XX series.

Hopefully, this will translate into a card that performs well on a reasonable budget. You know, like the 1060 did.

In a report via VideocardZ, however, we do have an update and seeming confirmation around one thing we can expect from the series. Following an EEC application (Eurasian Economic Commission), ASUS has formally declared that a 3GB variant (and not just one) will be released until the 1660 Ti umbrella.

What Do We Think?

This news isn’t entirely surprising. There was, after all, both a 6gb and 3gb variant of the 1060 graphics card and, on the whole, it is a memory range that Nvidia seems to like to push for their low-mid tier cards. When it comes to the 1660 Ti, however, there are two factors that are going to be exceptionally important.

Namely, how well it will perform and how much it will cost. If the 6GB design could give a 1070 like performance, but for less than £280, this could prove to be highly popular. If the 3GB manages to creep under £240 on launch, many consumers will again have something very interesting to consider.

With the Nvidia 1660 Ti range expected to launch on February 22nd, however, the good news is that we (probably) don’t have too long to wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you considering getting an Nvidia 1660 Ti? Do you think it can be as popular as the 1060? In addition, what price/s do you think Nvidia should go for here? – Let us know in the comments!